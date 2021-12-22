Bawumia to launch first-ever national e-pharmacy in Africa

It will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Dr. Bawumia speaking at a public lecture at the Ashesi University in Berekuso stated that "the digital e-Pharmacy platform will offer the opportunity to everyone through a mobile phone to upload your prescriptions and find out which pharmacies near you have the medicines. Secondly, you can compare the prices for the same drug offered by different prices so that you can buy from the lowest priced pharmacies."

Among other things, the platform will address the issue of drug abuse.

In addition, prescribed controlled medicines like Tramadol for example will only be given a one-time CODE sent via SMS (once the prescription is uploaded) to use at the pharmacy.

It will also check fake or counterfeit medicines because the platform will be linked to the FDA, which will monitor the batch numbers of all products in real-time.