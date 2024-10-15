Bawumia vs Mahama—who has the better solution to galamsey? Here's the breakdown

Pulse Ghana

Bawumia's Approach: Technological Regulation and Modernisation

Dr Bawumia's plan to tackle the galamsey menace is rooted in the application of technology and data to modernise Ghana's mining sector. His key proposals include:

Geological Mapping and Data-Driven Mining: Bawumia aims to empower the Geological Survey Authority to map mineral-rich areas accurately. By providing miners with precise data, this strategy seeks to prevent the speculative and destructive mining practices that often lead to environmental degradation. Community Mining Schemes: In a bid to formalise small-scale mining, Bawumia proposes the establishment of community mining schemes. These schemes would ensure that mining takes place in designated areas, where gold has already been identified. This regulated approach is intended to curb illegal operations while also providing miners with legitimate employment opportunities. Sustainable Equipment: One of the standout features of Bawumia’s plan is the provision of environmentally friendly equipment like the “gold katcha,” a device that processes gold without the need for mercury. Mercury, commonly used in artisanal mining, poses serious health risks and contaminates water bodies. Bawumia’s plan aims to mitigate these hazards. Law Enforcement: A significant part of Bawumia's strategy focuses on the strict enforcement of existing mining laws. He emphasises the need for tighter controls to prevent illegal mining, especially in ecologically sensitive areas such as rivers and forests.

Mahama's Approach: Environmental Protection and Regulation

Former President John Mahama, on the other hand, places a strong emphasis on environmental conservation in his plan to combat galamsey. His strategy revolves around regulatory reforms and the protection of Ghana’s natural resources. Key elements of his approach include:

Ban on Concessions in Forest Reserves: Mahama’s plan includes an outright ban on granting new mining concessions in forest reserves. This approach is designed to prevent further deforestation and preserve the country’s vital ecosystems, recognising that forest reserves are critical to maintaining biodiversity and ensuring long-term environmental sustainability. Formalising Small-Scale Mining: Mahama intends to formalise small-scale mining operations to ensure that they comply with environmental regulations. By providing miners with the tools, training, and resources needed to operate legally, he aims to promote sustainable practices while reducing the economic appeal of illegal mining. Enforcement of Environmental Laws: Mahama advocates for a more robust enforcement of environmental laws. His plan includes strengthening the institutions responsible for regulating the mining sector, with a particular focus on safeguarding water bodies and forests from illegal mining activities.

Summary of Key Differences

The two candidates' approaches offer clear distinctions in their visions for addressing galamsey:

Bawumia’s strategy is largely technology-driven, focusing on the use of data, community mining schemes, and sustainable equipment to formalise the mining sector and reduce illegal activities.

Mahama’s approach prioritises environmental conservation, with an emphasis on protecting forest reserves, formalising small-scale mining, and enforcing strict regulations.

While both candidates acknowledge the urgent need for action against galamsey, their differing methods highlight the broader contrast in their policy frameworks. Bawumia seeks to modernise Ghana’s mining sector through technological innovation and enforcement, while Mahama places the protection of natural resources at the forefront of his agenda, advocating for sustainable, environmentally conscious mining practices.