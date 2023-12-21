Berekum is suspended from Bono Regional House of Chiefs - Dormaahene announces

In his address, the President stated, "As we sit here today, seven of us who are chiefs in this Bono Region, namely Drobohene, Nsokohene Dwinimhene, Wenchihene, Kwaatsomanhene, Sumaahene, and myself Dormaahene, along with the people of Bono, have resolved that, from henceforth, we have nothing to do with Berekum in terms of activities in this house until they find a way to tell us something reasonable," Ghanaweb.com quotes him as saying.

Dormaahene, elaborating on the rationale behind this decision, explained that the suspension is directly related to an injunction initiated by the Berekum Traditional Council. This injunction had restrained him from attending the recent funeral of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II.

Dormaahene emphasized that the suspension of Berekum from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs will remain in effect until the Council provides a more satisfactory explanation for the court action.

This development stems from a decision by the Sunyani High Court, which on Wednesday, November 22, restrained Dormaahene from attending the funeral scheduled for Thursday, November 23, as it could potentially lead to a breach of peace. The court order was a result of an application filed by a member of the Berekum Traditional Council, Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II.