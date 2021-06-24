Blame Akufo-Addo for the $170 million judgement debt - Former NDC MP

Mutawakilu, a former Minority spokesperson on Energy said the government failed to listen to counsel in abrogating the power agreement.

“It’s a clear financial loss to the state. We could have taken the plants and kept them, instead of just terminating the contract…We should hold Akufo-Addo responsible because he terminated the contract.”

Mr Mutawakilu also dismissed suggestions by the Attorney General that investigations would be conducted into the contract which was signed under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, Mr Mutawakilu said the investigations will amount to nothing adding that the move is a deliberate action by the government to shift the blame.

“What investigation are they going to do? I believe that they just want to find time, do blame games and then we forge. Nothing will come out of the investigations. They just want to shift blames and then we forget. They should sit with the company, settle it and see if we can complete the power agreement and make good use of it.”

A London court in a ruling on Wednesday, June 8, refused to grant the government of Ghana an extension to apply to set aside the award – adding that the state’s grounds for challenging it were “intrinsically weak”.