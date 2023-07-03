ADVERTISEMENT
Blame teachers for Ghana's bad economy and not Ken Ofori-Atta — Deputy Education Minister

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technician and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo has said teachers are to blame for Ghana's current economy.

Gifty Twum-Boafo, Deputy Education Minister
She stated that Ghanaians must not blame Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta if the economy is not doing well.

According to her, research has proved that any country's gross tertiary enrolment ratio has a lot to do with the GDP of the country.

"So, for our instructors, for our lecturers here, we see that once you have that responsibility and you get so much committed [to it], then you are sure that the gross tertiary enrolment ratio will definitely increase, and once that increases, the GDP of the country will increase," Gifty Twum-Boafo said at the 175th-anniversary of the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong, in the Eastern Region on the theme: '175 years of education, honouring our past, celebrating the present and shaping the future'.

She indicated that "And for this simple reason, if the economy is not doing well it is not the economists, it is the teachers. Let me say that again if the economy is not doing well, it is not the finance minister, it is not the economist, it is the teacher because the performance of the economy depends on the country’s gross tertiary enrollment ratio,” she told the gathering."

She stressed that "Let me say that again: If the economy is not doing well, it is not the finance minister, it is not the economy but it is the teacher because the performance of the economy depends on the country’s gross tertiary enrolment ratio."

Twum Ampofo indicated that countries with a gross tertiary enrolment at 40 percent and above have a 'fantastic' GDP, "but those of us who have it lower, the economy is struggling".

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
