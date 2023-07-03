Blame teachers for Ghana's bad economy and not Ken Ofori-Atta — Deputy Education Minister

According to her, research has proved that any country's gross tertiary enrolment ratio has a lot to do with the GDP of the country.

"So, for our instructors, for our lecturers here, we see that once you have that responsibility and you get so much committed [to it], then you are sure that the gross tertiary enrolment ratio will definitely increase, and once that increases, the GDP of the country will increase," Gifty Twum-Boafo said at the 175th-anniversary of the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong, in the Eastern Region on the theme: '175 years of education, honouring our past, celebrating the present and shaping the future'.

She indicated that "And for this simple reason, if the economy is not doing well it is not the economists, it is the teachers. Let me say that again if the economy is not doing well, it is not the finance minister, it is not the economist, it is the teacher because the performance of the economy depends on the country’s gross tertiary enrollment ratio,” she told the gathering."

