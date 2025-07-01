Africa to the world: How Woof Studios redefined global storytelling at Cannes Lions 2025

#Featuredpost

History was made on June 17 at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity as Woof Studios Africa, founded by Adetutu Laditan, became the first African-led company to host a panel at the prestigious LIONS Creators Forum.

Titled “Cracking the Code with Africa’s Creators,” the landmark session, held at the Creators Rooftop inside the Palais des Festivals Cannes, spotlighted Africa’s cultural depth, digital creativity, and growing influence in the global creator economy.

A former Google marketing leader turned creative economy catalyst, Adetutu Laditan, is shifting global narratives by empowering African creators to tell their stories on the world stage. She is building bridges between Africa’s cultural capital and global creative opportunities for African creators, one bold moment at a time.

The panel featured four remarkable creators who each brought a unique voice to the conversation:

Ifeyinwa Joan Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen (Nigeria), whose culinary storytelling celebrates African heritage through food.

Cent Twinz - South African twin creators Innocent Sadiki and Millicent Mashile, known for their vibrant social content and cross-border influence.

Enil Art - Ghanaian digital artist using his work to spotlight African beauty, activism, and futurism.

Mpoomy Ledwaba - renowned South African entrepreneur and speaker, inspiring through her journey and storytelling.

Together, they unpacked how Africa’s creators are reshaping perceptions, building communities, and leading purpose-driven storytelling across platforms like TikTok and YouTube while staying rooted in authenticity.

The session provided brands with a powerful blueprint for collaboration, outlining how to engage meaningfully with African creators, co-create culturally intelligent content, and drive real impact. With a booming digital ecosystem and over 60% of Africa’s population under 25, the continent’s creators are poised to define the next wave of global trends.

“This wasn’t just about having a seat at the table,” said Adetutu Laditan. “We brought our own table and invited the world to listen, learn, and collaborate.”

Beyond content, the discussion explored how creativity across Africa intersects with advocacy and social change, from using food as a tool for awareness to digital art as a form of protest. The message was clear: African creators are not just storytellers; they are changemakers.

The impact of Woof Studios’ Cannes debut reverberated far beyond the Croisette. It marked a new chapter for the global industry. One that demands fresh voices, bold thinking, and genuine inclusion. As Africa steps fully into its creative power, Woof Studios is leading the charge.

