Advertisement

'National Security must stay away' - Nana B warns ahead of NPP presidential primary

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:22 - 29 January 2026
Henry Nana Boakye via facebook.com/HenryNanaB/photos
The NPP has warned National Security operatives against interfering in its January 31, 2026 presidential primary, giving the Ghana Police Service exclusive responsibility for security, says National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye.
Advertisement

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a stern warning to National Security operatives, stating that only the Ghana Police Service is authorised to provide security for the Party’s presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Advertisement

In a statement dated January 29, issued by Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Organizer, the Party emphasised that it will not tolerate the presence of any unauthorised personnel at voting centres, collation points, or any activities connected to the primary.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

“The Party states unequivocally that it will not tolerate the presence, deployment, or activities of any non-uniformed, plain-clothed, or otherwise unauthorised security personnel deployed by National Security or any other institution,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng: The Heart Surgeon Who Built Ghana's Cardiac Future

Advertisement

The warning comes amid reports that some elements within National Security may be planning to deploy unauthorised operatives. The NPP described any such action as a “deliberate and unlawful intrusion into the internal democratic processes of the Party, with the clear potential to disrupt or manipulate the election.”

Boakye further warned: “The NPP will not hesitate to invoke all lawful remedies available to it to protect the integrity of this process. Any unauthorised presence will be challenged and resisted within the bounds of the law.”

ALSO READ: NPP Primaries 2026: 32 Years, 4 Presidential Candidates - The Journey of NPP Since 1992

The Party praised the Ghana Police Service for its professionalism and capability, urging officers to enforce the directive strictly. “We expect the Ghana Police Service to ensure that only duly authorised and identifiable police officers are deployed throughout the exercise, in accordance with the assurances given,” Boakye said.

Advertisement

The NPP’s January 31 primaries is expected to be a keenly contested race between Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
News
29.01.2026
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
News
29.01.2026
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
News
29.01.2026
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
Ayigbe Edem
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Edem weighs in as debate grows over IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency
News
29.01.2026
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency