'National Security must stay away' - Nana B warns ahead of NPP presidential primary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a stern warning to National Security operatives, stating that only the Ghana Police Service is authorised to provide security for the Party’s presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In a statement dated January 29, issued by Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Organizer, the Party emphasised that it will not tolerate the presence of any unauthorised personnel at voting centres, collation points, or any activities connected to the primary.

“The Party states unequivocally that it will not tolerate the presence, deployment, or activities of any non-uniformed, plain-clothed, or otherwise unauthorised security personnel deployed by National Security or any other institution,” the statement read.

The warning comes amid reports that some elements within National Security may be planning to deploy unauthorised operatives. The NPP described any such action as a “deliberate and unlawful intrusion into the internal democratic processes of the Party, with the clear potential to disrupt or manipulate the election.”

Boakye further warned: “The NPP will not hesitate to invoke all lawful remedies available to it to protect the integrity of this process. Any unauthorised presence will be challenged and resisted within the bounds of the law.”

The Party praised the Ghana Police Service for its professionalism and capability, urging officers to enforce the directive strictly. “We expect the Ghana Police Service to ensure that only duly authorised and identifiable police officers are deployed throughout the exercise, in accordance with the assurances given,” Boakye said.

