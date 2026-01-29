Malaysian FA executives quit after fielding 7 'aliens' in their win over Vietnam

The Football Association of Malaysia has been embroiled in a row over player eligibility [File: Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters]

The entire executive committee of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has resigned following a scandal over the fielding of seven foreign-born players in a 4-0 win against Vietnam.

The players, including three Spaniards, two Argentinians, a Dutchman, and a Brazilian, had their eligibility questioned, leading to FIFA sanctions and a legal appeal, according to Daily Mail Sports.

The mass resignation occurred on Wednesday, with all committee members—elected just 11 months ago for the 2025–2029 term—stepping down voluntarily to protect the association’s credibility.

The decision comes in the wake of FIFA’s September ruling, which imposed a fine of approximately £326,000 on FAM and suspended the seven players for one year after determining that falsified documents were submitted to support their naturalisation.

Individual fines were also issued to the players: Facundo Garcés, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, João Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal, and Héctor Hevel.

Although Malaysian officials insisted that the players were eligible under FIFA rules due to Malaysian-born grandparents, investigators obtained original documents from the players’ countries of origin that contradicted these claims.

The players had already featured for Malaysia, including in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifying victory over Vietnam.

In a statement, FAM emphasised that the committee’s decision to resign early was driven by a commitment to the sport rather than personal office.

The executive committee recognises the importance of collective responsibility and the need to act in a manner that protects the integrity and standing of the association

The move is intended to restore confidence among fans, stakeholders, and the wider football community while safeguarding the association’s reputation and ensuring that reforms can proceed without distraction.

The outgoing leadership will fully cooperate with FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and other relevant bodies. Acting FAM president Mohamad Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman will oversee day-to-day operations until a new executive committee is appointed through a forthcoming congress.

Following the rejection of FAM’s appeal by FIFA, the case was escalated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.