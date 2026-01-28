NPP Primaries 2026: 32 Years, 4 Presidential Candidates - The Journey of NPP Since 1992

A detailed review of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) electoral journey since 1992, analysing the performance of past presidential candidates, their wins and defeats, and the stakes ahead of the 2026 NPP primaries for the 2028 elections in Ghana.

Since Ghana's return to multiparty democracy in 1992, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fielded only four presidential candidates across nine elections.

As the party prepares to elect its fifth flagbearer on January 31, 2026, for the 2028 general elections, this article examines the electoral performance of previous NPP candidates, the margins by which they won or lost, and their evolution over multiple election cycles.

With five aspirants contesting the upcoming primaries, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (former Vice President and 2024 candidate), Kennedy Agyapong (former MP for Assin Central), Dr. Bryan Acheampong (former Minister for Food and Agriculture), Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (former Minister for Education), and Kwabena Agyei-Agyepong (former NPP General Secretary), understanding the historical performance of NPP presidential candidates provides crucial context for delegates as they make their choice.

The 2026 Primaries: Setting the Stage

Who Leads the NPP? 4 Major Polls Show Conflicting Predictions Ahead of the Polls

The NPP's January 31, 2026 presidential primaries represent a critical juncture for the party. After losing the 2024 elections by 14.67 percentage points, the party's worst defeat since 1996, the NPP must choose a candidate who can lead them back to power in 2028. The primaries will be conducted by the Presidential Elections Committee chaired by Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu, with the Ghana Police Service responsible for security arrangements.

The five candidates bring diverse backgrounds and experiences:

Kennedy Agyapong (Ballot 1): Former six-term MP for Assin Central, known for his populist appeal and business background. He contested the 2023 primaries, finishing second to Bawumia.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong (Ballot 2): Former Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi, representing a younger generation of NPP leadership with ministerial experience.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (Ballot 3): Former Vice President (2017-2025) and the party's 2024 presidential candidate. Seeking to become the first NPP candidate to get a second chance after losing a general election.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (Ballot 4): Former Minister for Education and MP for Bosomtwe, bringing education sector expertise and technocratic credentials.

·Kwabena Agyei-Agyepong (Ballot 5): Former NPP General Secretary and Press Secretary to President Kufuor, offering party organisational experience and historical continuity.

Professor Albert Adu Boahen (1992)

The Pioneer Candidate

Professor Albert Adu Boahen, an accomplished historian and co-founder of the Movement for Freedom and Justice, became the NPP's first presidential candidate under the Fourth Republic's 1992 constitution. He was credited with breaking Ghana's "culture of silence" during the transition from military to democratic rule.

Electoral Performance

In the November 3, 1992 presidential election, Boahen faced incumbent Jerry John Rawlings of the National Democratic Congress in a challenging electoral environment. The results were as follows:

Rawlings (NDC): 58.4% (2,323,135 votes)

Boahen (NPP): 30.3% (1,204,764 votes)

Margin of defeat: 28.1 percentage points, over 1.1 million votes

Voter turnout: 50.2%

The election was marked by controversy, with opposition parties alleging fraud and ballot manipulation. Following the results, the NPP and three other opposition parties boycotted the subsequent parliamentary elections, citing intimidation.

Legacy

Despite the heavy defeat, Boahen's campaign established the NPP as a viable opposition force. His scholarly reputation and moral authority gave the party credibility during Ghana's democratic transition. NPP delegates, however, rejected him for a second run in 1996, opting instead for John Kufuor, a decision that would prove transformative.

John Agyekum Kufuor (1996, 2000, 2004)

Former President John Kufuor

The Persistent Candidate

John Kufuor represented the NPP in three consecutive elections, demonstrating remarkable persistence that ultimately rewarded both him and his party. His journey from defeat to victory exemplifies political perseverance in Ghana's democracy.

1996 Election: Second Attempt

Running under the Great Alliance coalition, Kufuor faced incumbent Rawlings again. Results showed significant improvement:

Rawlings (NDC): 57.4% (4,099,460 votes)

Kufuor (NPP): 39.7% (2,834,878 votes)

Margin of defeat: 17.7 percentage points, 1,264,582 votes

Voter turnout: 76.09%

While still a loss, Kufuor's performance nearly doubled the NPP's vote share from 1992. The election was less controversial, and electoral reforms had increased confidence in the process.

2000 Election: Historic Victory

With no incumbent running, Kufuor faced Vice President John Atta Mills of the NDC. The election required two rounds:

First Round (December 7, 2000):

Kufuor (NPP): 48.94% (3,215,561 votes)

Mills (NDC): 43.84% (2,880,078 votes)

Other candidates: 7.22%

Second Round (December 28, 2000):

Kufuor (NPP): 56.9%

Mills (NDC): 43.1%

Margin of victory: 13.8 percentage points

Voter turnout: Approximately 60%

This election marked the first peaceful transfer of power between rival parties in Ghana's history, endorsed by international observers as fair and transparent.

2004 Election: Consolidation of Power

Running for re-election against Mills, Kufuor secured:

Kufuor (NPP): 52.75% (4,524,074 votes)

Mills (NDC): 44.55% (3,825,613 votes)

Margin of victory: 8.2 percentage points, 698,461 votes

Voter turnout: 85.1%

Kufuor's re-election confirmed public confidence in his administration and strengthened the NPP's parliamentary majority, winning 129 of 230 seats.

Kufuor's Legacy

Kufuor's three campaigns demonstrated that persistence pays dividends. After two defeats, he led the NPP to eight consecutive years in power, establishing the party as a credible governing force.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

President Akufo-Addo

The Marathon Candidate

Akufo-Addo's presidential journey spanned 12 years and four elections, showing extraordinary political resilience.

2008 Election: The Closest Race

Facing Professor John Atta Mills of the NDC:

First Round (7 December 2008): Akufo-Addo 49.13%, Mills 47.92%

Second Round (28 December 2008): Mills 50.23%, Akufo-Addo 49.77%

Margin of defeat: 0.46 percentage points, 40,586 votes

The election was the closest in Ghana's history. Despite allegations of irregularities, the NPP accepted the Supreme Court ruling upholding Mills's victory.

2012 Election: Another Narrow Defeat

Following Mills's death, Akufo-Addo faced John Mahama:

Mahama (NDC): 50.70% (5,574,761 votes)

Akufo-Addo (NPP): 47.74% (5,248,898 votes)

Margin of defeat: 2.96 percentage points, 325,863 votes

Voter turnout: 79%

The NPP challenged the results at the Supreme Court but ultimately accepted the verdict.

2016 Election: Breaking Through

Akufo-Addo defeated incumbent Mahama:

Akufo-Addo (NPP): 53.85% (5,773,299 votes)

Mahama (NDC): 44.40% (4,800,737 votes)

Margin of victory: 9.45 percentage points, 972,562 votes

Voter turnout: 68.62%

This marked the first time a sitting president lost re-election in Ghana.

2020 Election: Re-election in a Tight Race

Facing Mahama again:

Akufo-Addo (NPP): 51.59% (6,730,413 votes)

Mahama (NDC): 47.36% (6,214,889 votes)

Margin of victory: 4.23 percentage points, 515,524 votes

Voter turnout: 79%

The NPP lost its parliamentary majority, winning 137 seats, equal to the NDC, with one independent holding the balance of power.

Akufo-Addo's Legacy

Akufo-Addo's four campaigns illustrate political persistence and resilience, turning narrow defeats into eventual victories.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (2024)

Bawumia

The First Muslim Flagbearer

Bawumia, Vice President from 2017 to 2025, became the NPP's first Muslim presidential candidate, broadening the party's appeal.

Electoral Performance

Facing John Mahama in 2024:

Mahama (NDC): 56.42% (6,591,790 votes)

Bawumia (NPP): 41.75% (4,872,502 votes)

Margin of defeat: 14.67 percentage points, 1,719,288 votes

Voter turnout: 60.9%

Bawumia conceded promptly, demonstrating political maturity. The NDC also won a parliamentary landslide.

Lessons for the 2026 Primaries

