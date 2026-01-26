Advertisement

Electoral Commission vows readiness for January 31 NPP Presidential primaries

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:37 - 26 January 2026
EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa
The Electoral Commission has confirmed full readiness for the NPP’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries, with ballot printing completed and election materials set for nationwide distribution, as police also pledge robust security.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured stakeholders of its full preparedness ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The Commission said all critical logistical and administrative arrangements are on track to ensure a smooth, transparent, and credible electoral process.

Speaking to Citi FM, the Deputy Director of Research at the EC, Fred Tetteh, disclosed that the distribution of election materials to voting centres nationwide would commence on Tuesday, January 27.

ALSO READ: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (19 to 23 January)

NPP presidential primaries
He explained that key preparatory processes, including the printing of ballot papers, had been successfully completed under strict supervision and in the presence of representatives of the various aspirants.

“Preparations are far ahead, in terms of printing the ballot papers, in the presence of the aspirants’ representatives. That has been completed,” Mr Tetteh said.

According to him, the Commission has taken full custody of the ballot papers following the printing process and has also received the official voter album for accredited delegates.

ALSO READ: Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum: The Educator Vowing to Reunite and Revive the NPP

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC and her deputies
“The EC, as of now, has taken full custody of the ballot papers from the printing house. We have also received the voter album of the delegates, and hopefully, by Tuesday at the latest, all the materials will be dispatched to the sixteen (16) regional capitals for onward transmission to the constituency centres,” he added.

In a related development, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Yohuno has also assured the NPP of comprehensive security arrangements for the primaries.

Speaking at the signing of the NPP Peace Pact on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the IGP stated that the Ghana Police Service had finalised its operational plans and was fully prepared to address any security concerns before, during, and after the elections.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries

16 NPP Officials Sanctioned for Misconduct in Upper East
The January 31 presidential primaries are expected to be keenly contested, with five aspirants in the race: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

