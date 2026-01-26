Electoral Commission vows readiness for January 31 NPP Presidential primaries

The Electoral Commission has confirmed full readiness for the NPP’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries, with ballot printing completed and election materials set for nationwide distribution, as police also pledge robust security.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured stakeholders of its full preparedness ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The Commission said all critical logistical and administrative arrangements are on track to ensure a smooth, transparent, and credible electoral process.

Speaking to Citi FM, the Deputy Director of Research at the EC, Fred Tetteh, disclosed that the distribution of election materials to voting centres nationwide would commence on Tuesday, January 27.

He explained that key preparatory processes, including the printing of ballot papers, had been successfully completed under strict supervision and in the presence of representatives of the various aspirants.

“Preparations are far ahead, in terms of printing the ballot papers, in the presence of the aspirants’ representatives. That has been completed,” Mr Tetteh said.

According to him, the Commission has taken full custody of the ballot papers following the printing process and has also received the official voter album for accredited delegates.

“The EC, as of now, has taken full custody of the ballot papers from the printing house. We have also received the voter album of the delegates, and hopefully, by Tuesday at the latest, all the materials will be dispatched to the sixteen (16) regional capitals for onward transmission to the constituency centres,” he added.

In a related development, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Yohuno has also assured the NPP of comprehensive security arrangements for the primaries.

Speaking at the signing of the NPP Peace Pact on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the IGP stated that the Ghana Police Service had finalised its operational plans and was fully prepared to address any security concerns before, during, and after the elections.

