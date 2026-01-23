Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (19 to 23 January)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

1. Three more suspects arrested in Adabraka jewellery shop daylight robbery

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three additional suspects in connection with the high-profile daylight armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Adabraka in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Richmond Mensah, the Police identified the suspects as Fatao Mohammed, also known as “Motorway”; Nashiru Abubakari, known as “Soldier”; and Sadick Abubakar, nicknamed “50 Cent”. The trio are believed to be the principal leaders of the gang behind the robbery.

“These arrests bring the total number of suspects currently in custody to seven,” DSP Mensah noted.

2. Former NPP parliamentary candidate detained in US over alleged stabbing of wife

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, a Ghanaian political figure and former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate, has been charged following an alleged stabbing incident in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.

According to abc27.com, the Lower Paxton Township Police reported that the incident occurred on Saturday, 17 January 2026, along Mayfair Drive at around 10:00. A woman sustained stab wounds during what authorities described as a domestic dispute and was rushed to hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Police confirmed on Monday that Mr Nortey, 41, of Harrisburg, is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

3. Ghana opens talks to take over Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s former residence in Guinea

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that Ghana has opened discussions to take over the former residence of Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Guinea.

In a statement dated Wednesday, 21 January 2026, and shared on his official Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa said the move follows instructions from President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the Minister, the government plans to renovate and preserve the historic property, where Dr Nkrumah once served as Co-President of Guinea, as part of broader efforts to honour his legacy and promote Pan-African heritage tourism.

4. ‘NPP is bigger than any individual’, Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of 31 January primaries

President Akufo-Addo

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged New Patriotic Party presidential aspirants to place party unity above personal ambition as the 31 January 2026 primaries draw closer.

Speaking at the signing of the NPP Peace Pact on Thursday, 22 January 2026, Mr Akufo-Addo reminded aspirants that their conduct during the campaign period would shape the party’s moral standing and influence its future direction.

5. Widow of late MP declares intent to contest NDC Ayawaso East primaries

Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament, has formally announced her intention to contest the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

In a statement dated Thursday, 22 January 2026, Hajia Amina described the period since her husband’s passing on 4 January as the most difficult experience of her life. She said she had lost not only a husband but also a mentor and a pillar of leadership within her family.

