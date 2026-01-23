Widow of Late MP declares intent to contest NDC Ayawaso East primaries

Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament, has formally announced her intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the constituency, following the passing of her husband earlier this month.

In a statement dated Thursday, 22 January 2026, Hajia Amina described the period since her husband’s death on 4 January as the most difficult experience of her life, noting that she had lost not only a spouse but also a mentor and leader to her family.

“His sudden passing has left a deep void. He taught us respect for humanity and to live a life of gratitude to the Almighty,” she said.

Ayawaso East MP Mahama Naser Toure

She added that the overwhelming support shown to her family by residents of the constituency had strengthened her resolve to serve, describing it as a reflection of the love the community had for her late husband.

“In these stormy moments, I have come to realise the depth of love and affection shown to my family by a community that stood firmly with my late husband,” she stated.

Hajia Amina said she had received consistent appeals from elders, grassroots members, and other stakeholders within and outside the constituency to step forward and continue her husband’s work.

“I have pondered over the calls from well-meaning members of the constituency, especially the elders and the grassroots, and I have accepted the call to serve my people,” she said.

She added that, although the decision was taken during a period of grief, she felt a duty to heed the “wise counsel” of the people.

Following the declaration of the Ayawaso East seat as vacant by the Electoral Commission and the issuance of a notice for primaries by the NDC General Secretary, Hajia Amina confirmed she was officially submitting herself to contest.

“As a mother and widow who cares for the poor, the vulnerable, widows, orphans and the youth who need jobs, I have a duty to step into the big shoes of my late husband to continue his legacy and the Reset agenda he began,” she assured.

