The frustrated students have no option but to leave their search for accommodation on campus to participate in orientation for freshers, leaving their parents to take on the task of moving around the various hostels.

This year, the University offered admission to about 11,000 students, but only 1,970-bed spaces are available in both the residential halls and the private hostels linked with the university.

A room in the traditional residential halls (Akuafo, Legon, Sarbah, etc) costs GH¢850 per academic year; in the designated hostels, such as Pentagon, a room costs GH¢3,000, while in the new halls it costs GH¢1,350 per academic year.

However, the Head of Halls at the university, Dr. Wiafe-Akenten Brenya, said the BNI investigating the accommodation challenges has become necessary following reports that some nine thousand newly admitted students have been left stranded.

According to him, "t is something that tarnishes the image of the youth and the university administration and hall administrators want to ensure that sanity prevails. There have been some investigations and I can say that BNI has even been there and the halls are also internally investigating but in most cases, you hit the wall because the person who made the allegation can decide not to talk or give you the information."

He said expanding academic infrastructure should be the school's main priority in the short term.

"For now it should not be the responsibility of the university to build more residential facilities. We should rather concentrate on academic facilities in terms of lecture halls, in terms of offices and provide equipment and others that will enhance teaching and learning," he told Accra-based Citi FM.