One Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Rtd) had prayed the court for the arrest of the paramount chief.
Bolga High Court rescinds arrest warrant against Nayiri and new Bawku Naba
The Bolgatanga High Court has rescinded an arrest warrant for the Nayiri of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and his kingmakers.
But the court upon a motion ex-parte heard on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, for the variation of the arrest warrant withdrew the order.
The said arrest warrant was in connection with the enskinment of a new chief for Bawku on February 15 which was described as unlawful and condemned.
However, the military failed in its operation Sunday night to arrest the King who enskinned the Bawku Naba.
The government condemned the enskinment, describing it as illegal and a threat to national security.
“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” a statement released by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.
The statement went further to direct the security agencies to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.
