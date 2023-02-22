Bolga High Court rescinds arrest warrant against Nayiri and new Bawku Naba

But the court upon a motion ex-parte heard on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, for the variation of the arrest warrant withdrew the order.

The said arrest warrant was in connection with the enskinment of a new chief for Bawku on February 15 which was described as unlawful and condemned.

However, the military failed in its operation Sunday night to arrest the King who enskinned the Bawku Naba.

Pulse Ghana

The government condemned the enskinment, describing it as illegal and a threat to national security.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” a statement released by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.