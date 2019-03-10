Moses Adjotei was murdered after he intervened to stop the two brothers- Solomon Ayivor, 19 and Mathias Ayivor, 21- from beating up Solomon’s 14-year-old girlfriend.

Moses, said to have been angry over the intervention, lifted Moses and hurled him to the ground, leading to his death, the Daily Guide newspaper first reported.

A post-mortem conducted by a pathologist at the Tema General Hospital indicated that Moses sustained “scalp hematoma with cerebral contusion and fracture dislocation of upper cervical spine and trauma to the head and neck.”

The incident is said to have occurred on February 21, 2019, at about 6:30 pm, when Solomon met his girlfriend in the company of her friend at Oninku Drive Basic School Park at Site 20.

The newspaper noted that misunderstanding ensued between them leading to Solomon physically assaulting his girlfriend.

And when the Mosses intervened to stop him from further beating the girlfriend, he hurled him to the ground.

He is said to have bolted away after realizing Moses was motionless.

His brother, Matias, allegedly came to the scene and carried the motionless Moses from the scene to the Community One Hiring Station about 50 metres and placed him against some packed concrete blocks and fled.

Police later discovered the body and launch a manhunt for the two brothers.

On February 26, Solomon was handed over to the Police by her mother named Cecelia Ayitey. Mathias was later arrested by the police.