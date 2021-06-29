RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A CCTV footage has surfaced online showing how the robbers attacked and killed a police officer in a bullion van at Adedekpon in Jamestown.

Bullion van attack CCTV
Bullion van attack CCTV

The footage, Ghanaweb reported shows a gang of six robbers who were on three motorbikes with a pillion rider behind each of them and pretended to be okada riders trailed the bullion van from Abossey Okai heading towards Korle-Bu mortuary road.

Recommended articles

At the Laterbiokoshie traffic light which is around the old Nkrumah flats and Bishop Bowers, the robbers hid their firearms and took cover behind some commercial vehicles.

Bullion van attack CCTV
Bullion van attack CCTV Pulse Ghana

The robbers were seen in another shot at the Korle-Bu junction traffic light branching towards the direction of the van which was heading towards Jamestown.

At Adedenkpo, the bullion van took an unusual route where the robbers took advantage to execute their plan to rob and one of the motorbikes quickly drove past the bullion van to stop at the intersection while the other two motorbikes drew closer to start their operation.

Bullion van attack CCTV
Bullion van attack CCTV Pulse Ghana

The van carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and 'Okada' and when the van got to a less crowded place, the robbers attacked the van by firing indiscriminately at it, killing the police officer on board instantly.

An onlooker also caught a bullet from the shooting and died on the spot.

Bullion van attack CCTV
Bullion van attack CCTV Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Police in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region has arrested four suspects in connection with the robbery.

The suspects: Collins Addae aka Kekye from Akim-Swedru; Ebenezer Gyimah, aka Peace and Musa Kamara, 26; with his brother Suleman Ketah, 26 years old alias 69, both from Guinea, are said to be on Police wanted list.

The suspects, reports stated were fished from their hideouts at Kyebi by the Police at a mining site upon information gathered by the CID Headquarters in Accra.

The police have since the attack on the bullion van robbery incident declared the suspects wanted, and later had reported that the suspects were hiding in the Kyebi enclave.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Ama Forson receiving a donation of GHC20,000 from Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen.

Accra to face 22 days of dumsor; ECG announces schedule

Here are the areas that will be affected by ECG’s 6 days of dumsor

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder

Student caned 40 times at Komenda SHS for going out without exeat

Student caned (File photo)