Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

At the Laterbiokoshie traffic light which is around the old Nkrumah flats and Bishop Bowers, the robbers hid their firearms and took cover behind some commercial vehicles.

The robbers were seen in another shot at the Korle-Bu junction traffic light branching towards the direction of the van which was heading towards Jamestown.

At Adedenkpo, the bullion van took an unusual route where the robbers took advantage to execute their plan to rob and one of the motorbikes quickly drove past the bullion van to stop at the intersection while the other two motorbikes drew closer to start their operation.

The van carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and 'Okada' and when the van got to a less crowded place, the robbers attacked the van by firing indiscriminately at it, killing the police officer on board instantly.

An onlooker also caught a bullet from the shooting and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Police in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region has arrested four suspects in connection with the robbery.

The suspects: Collins Addae aka Kekye from Akim-Swedru; Ebenezer Gyimah, aka Peace and Musa Kamara, 26; with his brother Suleman Ketah, 26 years old alias 69, both from Guinea, are said to be on Police wanted list.

The suspects, reports stated were fished from their hideouts at Kyebi by the Police at a mining site upon information gathered by the CID Headquarters in Accra.