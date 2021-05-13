RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Burning of galamsey excavators would serve as a deterrent - Abu Jinapor

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has defended government’s decision to burn excavators belonging to illegal small scale miners.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources
Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, ece-auto-gen

He said the country needs to adopt extraordinary measures to curb the menace and the burning of galamsey excavators is one.

Recommended articles

According to him, Galamsey is an extraordinary problem that requires that extraordinary measures must be taken.

Mr Jinapor made the submission during a debate on the decommissioning and demobilization of excavators.

According to him, “when a country is confronted with extraordinary problems, extraordinary measures are to be deployed. The use of excavators for mining on our water bodies is an extraordinary problem, which requires extraordinary measures to deal with it.”

He said further “I reiterate our unwavering commitment to getting on with this national crusade without fear or favor, blind to partisan political coloration blind to status in society. And with an absolute dedication, steeped in the highest sense of integrity, together with God on our side, we must and will present our environment. May God bless us.”

25 excavators burned by anti-galamsey taskforce
25 excavators burned by anti-galamsey taskforce Pulse Ghana

He called on all the stakeholders including the political parties to help fight the menace.

He noted that the measures put in place have started yielding results as some of the river bodies have started to recover.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong