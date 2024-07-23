Cabinet has approved the re-introduction of road tolls – Oppong Nkrumah

Speaking during the Mid-Year Budget Review in Accra, Oppong Nkrumah noted that while there will be no new taxes in the budget, Ghanaians will soon start paying road tolls again.
The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that the re-introduction of road tolls is underway. He stated that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has received approval to reintroduce road tolls across the country.
“The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party mentioned that these road tolls should be reconsidered. Already, the Minister for Roads has received Cabinet approval to start the process of reintroducing these tolls. I say I don't think that immediately these tolls are going to be reintroduced. I think that they're going to give an indication of a road map for the reintroduction,” Oppong Nkrumah said.
In June, Francis Asenso-Boakye announced that his ministry is working to reinstate road tolls, citing the common practice in many countries where toll proceeds contribute to road maintenance funds.
In an interview on TV3, the Bantama MP emphasised the necessity of tolling roads, highlighting that he has not observed any serious country that does not toll its roads.
“In many countries, they use the toll that we collect from the roads to finance maintenance. So, at our ministry, we have started the process by engaging the various stakeholders to get their buy-in to make sure that we bring the road toll back. This is very important. I have never seen any serious country where they don’t toll their road,” he said.
The decision to suspend road tolls by the government under the former Minister, Amoako Atta, has sparked various concerns and opinions, particularly regarding its impact on the maintenance of the country's road network, which is currently in a state of severe disrepair.
The Ministry of Roads and Highways hurriedly directed the cessation of toll collection nationwide in 2021, effective November 18 of that year. The decision to scrap toll collection was initially aimed at reducing traffic congestion at toll booths and in anticipation of the implementation of the e-levy.