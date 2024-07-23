Cabinet has approved the re-introduction of road tolls – Oppong Nkrumah

“The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party mentioned that these road tolls should be reconsidered. Already, the Minister for Roads has received Cabinet approval to start the process of reintroducing these tolls. I say I don't think that immediately these tolls are going to be reintroduced. I think that they're going to give an indication of a road map for the reintroduction,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

In June, Francis Asenso-Boakye announced that his ministry is working to reinstate road tolls, citing the common practice in many countries where toll proceeds contribute to road maintenance funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on TV3, the Bantama MP emphasised the necessity of tolling roads, highlighting that he has not observed any serious country that does not toll its roads.

“In many countries, they use the toll that we collect from the roads to finance maintenance. So, at our ministry, we have started the process by engaging the various stakeholders to get their buy-in to make sure that we bring the road toll back. This is very important. I have never seen any serious country where they don’t toll their road,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The decision to suspend road tolls by the government under the former Minister, Amoako Atta, has sparked various concerns and opinions, particularly regarding its impact on the maintenance of the country's road network, which is currently in a state of severe disrepair.