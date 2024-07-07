ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Call to Adam Bonaa's wife was caution against being an 'innocent victim' — COP Tiwaa

Kojo Emmanuel

The Executive Director for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah has said her phone call to the wife of security analyst Adam Bonaa was to caution her against becoming an 'innocent victim' in the ongoing impasse between her and the husband and not to threaten her.

Maame Tiwaa and Adam Bonaa
Maame Tiwaa and Adam Bonaa

"I told her that all that he (Dr Bonaa) has said doesn’t mean anything to me. But if he doesn’t stop I will pray. If she doesn’t call her husband (Dr. Bonaa) to order, I will go on my knees and I will pray to my God and my God will listen and she the wife might become an innocent victim.

Recommended articles

"Because, when I pray with an open heart, and I tell God that this man is hurting me because he is lying about me. My God that I serve will listen to me," COP Maame Tiwaa told Accra-based Starr FM.

It comes after Dr Bonaa claimed on radio on Wednesday that the EOCO boss had called his wife to threaten her.

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah
Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT



"She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned," Dr. Bonaa stated.

He explained his standoff with the EOCO boos stemmed from his petition to Parliament regarding the closure of investigations into Cecilia Dapaah's case, following a referral from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ideally, women with HIV should start ART before getting pregnant

National Aids Control Programme laments increase in mother-to-child HIV transmission

IGP Leaked Tape: Committee cites Supt. Asare, Supt. Gyebi Cited for Contempt of Parliament

IGP leaked tape: Committee cites Supt. Asare, Supt. Gyebi cited for Contempt of Parliament

Britsh Council Partner Schools Awards 2024: King Solomon Wins Overall Best

Britsh Council Partner Schools Awards 2024: King Solomon Wins Overall Best

Ghana population

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050