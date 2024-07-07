Call to Adam Bonaa's wife was caution against being an 'innocent victim' — COP Tiwaa

"Because, when I pray with an open heart, and I tell God that this man is hurting me because he is lying about me. My God that I serve will listen to me," COP Maame Tiwaa told Accra-based Starr FM.

It comes after Dr Bonaa claimed on radio on Wednesday that the EOCO boss had called his wife to threaten her.

Pulse Ghana

"She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned," Dr. Bonaa stated.