Call to Adam Bonaa's wife was caution against being an 'innocent victim' — COP Tiwaa

"I told her that all that he (Dr Bonaa) has said doesn’t mean anything to me. But if he doesn’t stop I will pray. If she doesn’t call her husband (Dr. Bonaa) to order, I will go on my knees and I will pray to my God and my God will listen and she the wife might become an innocent victim.
The Executive Director for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah has said her phone call to the wife of security analyst Adam Bonaa was to caution her against becoming an 'innocent victim' in the ongoing impasse between her and the husband and not to threaten her.
"Because, when I pray with an open heart, and I tell God that this man is hurting me because he is lying about me. My God that I serve will listen to me," COP Maame Tiwaa told Accra-based Starr FM.
It comes after Dr Bonaa claimed on radio on Wednesday that the EOCO boss had called his wife to threaten her.
"She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned," Dr. Bonaa stated.
He explained his standoff with the EOCO boos stemmed from his petition to Parliament regarding the closure of investigations into Cecilia Dapaah's case, following a referral from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.