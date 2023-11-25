ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cedi devalues 25.8% against dollar since January 2023 – BoG

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Bank of Ghana in its November 2023 Summary of Economic and Financial Data has revealed that the Ghana cedi has experienced a depreciation of approximately 25.8% against the US dollar since January 2023.

cedi-depreciation
cedi-depreciation

The Ghanaian cedi between March and September 2023, maintained stoutness but gradually declined in October and November 2023.

Recommended articles

In March 2023, the rate of cedi depreciation against the US dollar was 22.1%, compared to 22.9% in September but in October and November 2023, the devaluation rates increased to 25.4% and 25.8%, respectively. The current exchange rate is approximately 12.15 cedi to the dollar and 28.6% and 27.7% devalue against the pound and the euro respectively.

In the retail market, the cedi lost 0.41% week-on-week against the dollar, 0.41% against the pound, and 0.78% against the euro, however, the depreciation was lower than the preceding week.

The recent pressure on the cedi is attributed to heightened demand for dollars by corporates and importers in anticipation of the festive season. Despite efforts by the Bank of Ghana, which auctioned $20 million to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) and provided $2 million on the spot market, the depreciatory pressures on the cedi persisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cedi is expected to remain relatively stout in the upcoming week, following the approval of the $800 million cocoa syndication loan by Parliament and the $102.6 million African Development Bank budget support program for Ghana.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Denis Twumasi Ankrah

Father of dead UGBS student speaks

Hon Akandoh

Sunyani Teaching Hospital sod cutting is a ruse - Hon Akandoh

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Catholic Bishops address current economic crisis gripping the nation

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament set Nov, 21 for debate on 2024 Budget