The incident happened at Gomoa Buduatta in the Central Region, while the petrol tanker was travelling towards Accra.

The GNA reports that the truck caught fire from the engine compartment and would have exploded if the Fire Service hadn’t arrived in time.

File Photo

This was confirmed by the Central Regional PRO of the GNFS, Divisional Officer III, Abdul Wasiu Hudu.

He explained that his outfit received a distress call informing them of a fire involving a fuel tanker at about 1747 hours.

The driver and conductor (mate) were unsuccessful in their attempts to quench the fire with an extinguisher.

Personnel from the Apam and Budumburam Fire Stations quickly moved to the scene of the incident to save the situation, Mr. Hudu said.

He said the officers were able to contain the fire from spreading to the combustible liquid the vehicle was carrying.