ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

CEO of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ reportedly murdered

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Mr. Eric Johnson, the proprietor of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, fondly known as 'Jirapa Dubai,' located in the Upper West Region, has reportedly been murdered.

Murder
Murder

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 11, has left the community in shock.

Recommended articles

Details surrounding the circumstances of Mr. Johnson's death remain scarce, with reports suggesting that assailants were involved in the fatal attack.

A local journalist, Mornah Banung-kae Kennedy, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing the somber reality of the situation. "Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year," he posted.

As of now, the police have not released any official information regarding the incident, leaving the community and the public eager for updates on the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Eric Johnson, recognized as an entrepreneur and the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel and Resort, played a pivotal role in promoting tourism in the Upper West Region. The hotel, as described on its website, offers visitors "the unique opportunity to explore previously unexplored parts of the Upper West Region in style."

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana police

5 compelling reasons civilians must not attack the police

Construction workers

Report reveals 64% of Ghanaians are suffering financial stress

Accra air pollution

Accra's air quality ranked one of the worst in the world

Smokes

EPA raises health concerns over air pollution in Accra