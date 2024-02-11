The incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 11, has left the community in shock.
CEO of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ reportedly murdered
Mr. Eric Johnson, the proprietor of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, fondly known as 'Jirapa Dubai,' located in the Upper West Region, has reportedly been murdered.
Details surrounding the circumstances of Mr. Johnson's death remain scarce, with reports suggesting that assailants were involved in the fatal attack.
A local journalist, Mornah Banung-kae Kennedy, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing the somber reality of the situation. "Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year," he posted.
As of now, the police have not released any official information regarding the incident, leaving the community and the public eager for updates on the investigation.
Mr. Eric Johnson, recognized as an entrepreneur and the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel and Resort, played a pivotal role in promoting tourism in the Upper West Region. The hotel, as described on its website, offers visitors "the unique opportunity to explore previously unexplored parts of the Upper West Region in style."
