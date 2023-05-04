ADVERTISEMENT
Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang convicted

Emmanuel Tornyi

Chinese national Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'galamsey queen' has been convicted by an Accra High Court.

Aisha Huang
Aisha Huang

She was convicted after she changed her not-guilty plea to a guilty plea on a charge of entering the country illegally while prohibited from entry.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, convicted Aisha after she entered a Plea Bargaining agreement with the state.

After several months of trial, Aisha Huang decided to change her plea in the last charge but her plea to counts on illegal mining remains not guilty.

Aisha Huang has been re-arrested for the same offenses on September 5, 2022.

Aisha together with three other Chinese nationals was brought before the court over charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.

Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang
Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang Pulse Ghana

They have been charged with mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals. They are expected to reappear in court on September 14, 2022.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The three Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei, Huaid Hai Hun together with Aisha Huang were brought before an Accra Circuit Court.

