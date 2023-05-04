Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang convicted

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, convicted Aisha after she entered a Plea Bargaining agreement with the state.

After several months of trial, Aisha Huang decided to change her plea in the last charge but her plea to counts on illegal mining remains not guilty.

Aisha Huang has been re-arrested for the same offenses on September 5, 2022.

Aisha together with three other Chinese nationals was brought before the court over charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.

They have been charged with mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals. They are expected to reappear in court on September 14, 2022.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.