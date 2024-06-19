CHRAJ writes to SSNIT, Bryan Acheampong over the sale of SSNIT hotels

The hotels in question are the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort.

Ablakwa speaking in an interview with JoyNews during a protest on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, said the move signals the beginning of investigations into the matter.

He said "CHRAJ has written. They have told us that they are investigating the matter. They have also informed us that they have written to all the people who have been named in our petition, that is SSNIT, Honorable Bryan Acheampong and all the others.

"So the investigations are ongoing. They have told us also to hold ourselves in readiness which we are because we have intercepted other documents, including the memos which revealed that the Honorable Bryan Acheampong is offering way below the fair market value."

He, therefore, called on CHRAJ to expedite work on the petition.

"We are standing in readiness to submit all the latest documents to CHRAJ, so we are only pleading with CHRAJ that they will expedite their action.

"Because I have another petition with CHRAJ [The National Cathedral petition] which has taken about sixteen months and we don’t want this one to follow the same trajectory," he added.

Ablakwa raised concerns about the capability of Bryan Acheampong to turn around the fortunes of the SSNIT hotels.