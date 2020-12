A letter from the CID to the management of the radio station asked for the release of Boamah Bennie to report to "Superintendent/1U at the CID Headquarters, 4th floor, Room 13 on Monday. 14/12/2020 at 1000hours" to assist with investigations.

Oheneba Boamah Bennie

According to reports, the broadcast journalist recorded a live video on his Facebook page in which he was heard insulting and issuing a series of threats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Here's the CID letter to Accra-based Power FM.