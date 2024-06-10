Concerned Farmers condemns NPP PC's call for illegal miners to beat soldiers, police

“The Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana (CFAG) condemns a viral video showing the Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East and Western Regional Minister inciting galamseyers (illegal miners) to attack police and military personnel.

“We deem this conduct unfortunate and unacceptable, as it undermines the rule of law and puts the lives of security personnel at risk. If our laws function effectively, the PC and Minister must face arrest and prosecution for their actions.

“Inciting violence against those sworn to protect our nation is a serious offence, and we demand swift action from the appropriate authorities. We stand in solidarity with the security services and urge them to remain committed to their duties,” the statement said.

CFAG went on further to urge the government to address the issue of galamsey, which has devastated farmlands and water bodies in the country.

“We must protect our environment and ensure sustainable farming practices,” it added. “We expect a prompt response from the authorities and urge all Ghanaians to condemn this reckless behaviour.”

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the parliamentary candidate is seen at a forum with individuals believed to be illegal miners, allegedly advising them to resist military officers who claim they are there to patrol the area and attempt to forcefully remove them. He emphasised that no military personnel have been authorised to manage the sites at this time, so miners should fight back if necessary.

Interestingly, the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who also heads the Security Council in the region, was also present at the forum where Frimpong made the widely condemned call.

Following the backlash that trailed his incitement call, Frimpong admitted to being the person in the video during an interview with Joy News on Sunday, June 9. He, however, denied engaging with illegal miners, stating that he was speaking to miners in the community.

“I am saying that if the people in uniform can go to the length of engaging civilians in a business to torment miners who are legally working, then, they should be exposed because once you do that, you are deviating from what you are supposed to do,” he clarified.