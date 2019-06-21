The Faecal Treatment Plant which has the capacity to receive 80 per cent of the entire human waste generated in Accra and currently receiving between 200 and 250 trucks of human waste daily is inundated with foreign materials in sewage transported for treatment.

The Chemical Engineer/Head of Process Engineering, Eric Simon Amofa-Sarkodie said aborted babies, condoms, mobile phones, etc dumped into the toilet are the foreign materials which surface during the treatment processes.

He said "When they are dislodging the wastewater, we mostly notice foreign materials such as condoms, aborted babies, money, mobile phones, jeans, pads, shoes everything. For the phones I could adduce that it happens when people go to toilet with their mobile phones in their pockets. We have machines that will remove all these materials from the faecal waste because when we allow it to pass it could cause damage to the treatment plant. All this comes as a cost to us," adding that the foreign materials is a worry to management.

The $80 million plant which was opened in 2016 has a well-equipped laboratory, a 5,500 cubic metre tank and a machine for odour control, among other facilities.

Eric Simon Amofa-Sarkodie speaking to Accra-based Starr FM stated that "For almost three years now the stench that those people living around Korle-Lagoon and James town were experiencing is no more. Because the stench came about by the disposal of the raw faecal waste into the sea."