In a letter dated Thursday, 22 August 2019, Amidu said: "You are accordingly being invited, both as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and a Director and Shareholder of the said companies to assist in the investigation in pursuance of sections 29 and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and Regulation 10 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374)".

He said: "You are hereby requested to come along with all information and documents including relevant minutes of the Board relating to this investigation.

"You are to report to the acting Head of Investigation of this Office on Thursday, 29th August 2019 at 10 o’clock in the forenoon with the relevant information and documents herein before requested".

The letter by the Special Prosecutor follows the request by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a thorough investigation to be conducted into the conduct of Adjei, following an explosive report by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni in a documentary titled 'Contracts for sale'.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the president has directed with immediate effect that the CEO, Agyenim Boateng Adjei, should vacate his office. The letter also called on him to hand over to the deputy CEO, Frank Mante.

The expose, which aired on Joy TV yesterday revealed that the PPA boss formed a company after he was appointed in 2017 and awarded restrictive tendering contracts to the company.

From excerpts of the 46-minute documentary, the company, Talent Discovery Limited was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a GH¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei claims the company engaged in the sale of government contracts belonged to his brother-in-law one Francis Arhin but later indicated that he was a part shareholder.

"It's not 60%. It’s 50/50," AB Adjei said.

Talent Discovery Limited has had contracts with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPHA).