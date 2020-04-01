The 100-bed facility will be used by the Health Directorate as an isolation centre for patients of the novel Coronavirus.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Compulsory house-to-house testing begins today in Ayawaso West

Bishop Titi-Offei offers 100-bed facility to the Tema West Municipal Health Directorate

Bishop Titi-Ofei made the donation to the head of the Tema West Municipal Health Directorate Dr. Obrempong Owusu on Tuesday.

The renowned preacher, who doubles as the Presiding Bishop of The Pleasant Place Church, took to Facebook to share photos of the facility he donated.

Bishop Titi-Offei offers 100-bed facility to the Tema West Municipal Health Directorate

"This afternoon I met the head of Tema West Municipal Health Directorate Dr. Obrempong Owusu and offered them a 100 bed facility to be used as ISOLATION CENTRE within the period of fighting the COVID19 pandemic," he wrote.

The Bishop is a member of the National Peace Council of Ghana and also serves as the President and CEO of Almond Institute.

Bishop Titi-Offei offers 100-bed facility to the Tema West Municipal Health Directorate

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have surged to 161 as of today, Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

The pandemic has so far claimed five lives in the country, while 31 people have also recovered.