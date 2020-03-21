Addressing the nation on measures the government was taking to limit the spread of the virus, the president noted that the test kits are expected in the country 'shortly.'

He further noted that more protective equipment are being procured to beef up supplies of front line workers.

According to him, Ministry of Health will step up its contact tracing and see to it that any person who has come into contact with infected persons are tested for the virus.

He also confirmed the death of a coronavirus patient in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He also disclosed that the remaining 18 patients are doing 'vert well" and that eight of them are under quarantine and treatment at their homes.