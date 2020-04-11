He said Christians should be looking out for their pastors in these uncertain times as part of their values.

Counsellor Lutterodt said it is biblical for Christians to provide for men of God instead of insulting them and questioning what pastors use church offerings and tithes for.

“It is not by force but I am reminding you of what your duty is, have you given anything to the man of God who intercedes on your behalf?” he shared in a Good Friday message posted on his YouTube channel.

While admonishing individuals criticizing pastors and churches for not providing food and other relief items for their members during the coronavirus period, George Luterrodt said the duty of men of God is not to feed Christians with bread and butter but with the word of God.

Counsellor Lutterodt

“Are you taking care of the servant of God? You are only insulting, we’ll see true pastors, we are competing, how many people has he fed? The duty of a man of God is not to feed you with bread and water and wine.” He added.

He acknowledged some pastors who have gone out of their way to donate relief items to the needy and their church members but called on Christians to ensure that they provide food, water and relief items for their spiritual leaders during this pandemic as well as within the Easter period.