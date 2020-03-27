The Office of the former president said this decision is to help further reduce the spreading rate of the virus and also protect Jerry Rawlings.

The NDC founder has in the past few days voluntarily tested for the virus and received a negative result.

Former President Rawlings in confirming the closure indicated that “isolation is key to protecting ourselves from the COVID-19 virus and it is in support of measures taken by the government to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

He urged all Ghanaians to seriously observe the safety measures put in place by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ghana government has taken some measures to ensure that the virus does not escalate further in the country.

The President has banned all public gatherings and all international flights as well as closed all of Ghana’s borders to human traffic in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.