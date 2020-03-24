This is coming a few hours after the Minister of Health announced that the number of positive cases had increased from 27 to 52 at a press briefing on Tuesday (March 24, 2020).

“As of 24 March 2020, a total of fifty-three (53) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed. All the fifty-one (51) confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation,” the statement from the Ghana Health Service said.

The statement from the Service explained that “the sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travellers entering Ghana, as directed by the President.”

The GHS said a total of 1030 persons are under mandatory quarantine.

Currently, 844 of the quarantined individuals have had their samples taken for the needed tests to be conducted. So far, 510 have had their samples tested for COVID-19.

26 of such persons tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement also revealed that nineteen (19) people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.