The University earlier suspended lectures after confirmation that one of its students has been infected with Coronavirus.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu made this known in a public address to the University community on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He further assured the university community of management’s commitment to ensure the spread of the disease is contained.

The government suspended all public gatherings in the country with immediate effect following the recording of six confirmed Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) in Ghana as of Saturday, March 14, 2020.

All universities, senior high schools and basic schools - public and private schools closed on Monday, March 16, 2020, till further notice.

However, a statement by the management of the University on Tuesday, March 17 said: "Due to global threat of COVID-19, the government of Ghana’s directive, the University of Ghana is closed until further notice.

"This means all international members of our community are permitted to return to their home countries with the exception of anyone who has any symptoms of the common cold.

"Such students should first be examined and cleared by the UG Health Services before they can leave."

It also asked all international students to return to their home countries adding that they will be contacted separately by the International Programmes Office.