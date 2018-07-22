Pulse.com.gh logo
Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating nursing woman


Marriage counselor George Lutterodt has defended Frederick Amanor, aka Skalla, who assaulted a nursing mother at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loans Limited in Accra.

According to the counselor, the woman, identified as Patience Osafo, should rather be blamed for the assault because 'she gave birth to her daughter and did not nurture her female daughter well, so her daughter was raped and gave birth out of wedlock.'

According to the counselor, the woman, identified as Patience Osafo, should rather be blamed for the assault because 'she gave birth to her daughter and did not nurture her female daughter well, so her daughter was raped and gave birth out of wedlock.'

Counsellor Lutterodt who is known in Ghana for always making absurd comments on some issues made the statement in an interview on Kofi TV.

Watch the video above;

