The accused persons Odehye Kofi Asiedu Adu-Mfum, 57, Nana Semenhyia Ohene Asa Krofa, 43, Benet Osei Opoku alias Ohenenana BS Opoku, 55, and Nana Odiasempa Krobea Asante,70 were fined GH₵48,000 for flouting the ban on large gathering by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Court, presided over by Her Honour Arrit Nsemo, therefore, applied the minimum sentence fining each of the accused persons 1,012 penalty units which translates to GH₵12,144 in default serves a 4-year jail sentence.

Lawyer Joseph Adakpaksa for the accused persons pleaded for mitigation of sentence considering that only Eleven kingmakers were performing customary rites to install a chief but overwhelmed by presents of onlookers, and the fact that the accused are old men.

They were charged for failing to comply with the restriction imposed on gathering contrary to paragraph 1(A)VII of EI 64 and section 6 of the Imposition of Restriction Act 1012 /2020.