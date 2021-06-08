Court grants alleged galamsey operatives from National Security GHS350,000 bail

Presiding judge Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei admitted each of the 32 accused” galamsey operatives” to bail of Ghc350,000 with two surety one to be justified.

This was after the lead Prosecuting officer Dickson Donkor, an Assistant State Attorney told the court that, the charge sheet has been substituted therefore mounted no opposition to plea for bail for the accused by the defence counsels.

In May, the accused persons alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government used them for illegal activities during the 2020 and 2016 general elections.

Pulse Ghana

According to reports the accused persons burst into a joyous mood and started singing praises to God “Y3 da woase ooo yeyi woay3 ohene k3seiii Hallelujah”.

Some of them were heard saying “who say man no dey”.

The 32 accused persons are George Asante, Kwaku Frimpong, Alfred Kyei, Yaw Opoku, Richard Nartey, Paul Osei Kuffour, Dominic Beblie, Samuel Kofi Edusei, Silas Boakye Gyan, Joseph Oduro Asare, Mukaila Attah, Stephen Opoku, Michael Quansah, Derrick Adu Kwakye, Razark Suleman, Stephen Kofi Felan, Dominic Ghansah, Robert Nartey Tetteh, Eric Addei, Yakubu Mohammed@ Jordan 1 and Benlord Abebio@ Commander.

The rest are Adam Dakurugu, Kwame Isaac, Joe Acquah, Emmanuel Arhin, Samuel Asiedu Gyamfra, David Akakpo, Ebenezer Boateng, Joseph Kwaku Gyqmfi, Fuseini Alhassan, Alhassan Asibi and Gabriel Dormate.