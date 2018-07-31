Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong

news

An Accra High Court has set 11th October for judgement on the case of defamation brought to it by ace investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas against law maker Kennedy Agyapong.

Justice Daniel Mensah, the trial judge, set the date to October with the consent of the two lawyers of the litigants.

Lawyers for Mr Kennedy Agyapong argued as stated in their application for the suit to be dismissed for lack of merit.

Counsel for the plaintiff in reaction claimed their application is not only an “abuse of the court” but an “abuse of the judge and his person” as well on the basis their application is “shocking, unimaginable and alien” to our judicial system.

“To the extent that per their application they seek to determine where Anas lives by questioning his address is amazingly unheard of”, he said.

Anas is praying the court to grant him reliefs which include the general damages for libel, as well as aggravated damages arising from the libellous comments published by the Mr Agyepong in the sum of GHC 25,000,000.

The NPP firebrand has been attacking Anas in the lead-up to the premiere of his investigative piece #Number12. The investigative documentary focused on the corrupt practices in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Even though Mr Agyepong was not captured in the video he was mentioned by the president of the Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi.