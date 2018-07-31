Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong


Defamation Suit Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong

Lawyers for Mr Kennedy Agyapong argued as stated in their application for the suit to be dismissed for lack of merit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong play

Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong

An Accra High Court has set 11th October for judgement on the case of defamation brought to it by ace investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas against law maker Kennedy Agyapong.

Justice Daniel Mensah, the trial judge, set the date to October with the consent of the two lawyers of the litigants.

Lawyers for Mr Kennedy Agyapong argued as stated in their application for the suit to be dismissed for lack of merit.

Counsel for the plaintiff in reaction claimed their application is not only an “abuse of the court” but an “abuse of the judge and his person” as well on the basis their application is “shocking, unimaginable and alien” to our judicial system.

READ ALSO: Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anas

“To the extent that per their application they seek to determine where Anas lives by questioning his address is amazingly unheard of”, he said.

Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong play

Court sets October 11 for judgement on Anas vrs Ken Agyapong

 

Anas is praying the court to grant him reliefs which include the general damages for libel, as well as aggravated damages arising from the libellous comments published by the Mr Agyepong in the sum of GHC 25,000,000.

The NPP firebrand has been attacking Anas in the lead-up to the premiere of his investigative piece #Number12. The investigative documentary focused on the corrupt practices in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Even though Mr Agyepong was not captured in the video he was mentioned by the president of the Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Kasoa: Rapist asked if I wanted it 'slowly or forcefully' – Victim In Kasoa Rapist asked if I wanted it 'slowly or forcefully' – Victim
Power Deal: Re-negotiated AMERI deal stinks - Kofi Bentil Power Deal Re-negotiated AMERI deal stinks - Kofi Bentil
Profane Names: Check out the stories behind "Testicles are sad", "Wise Vagina" village names Profane Names Check out the stories behind "Testicles are sad", "Wise Vagina" village names
Video: Reverend Obofour to launch 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom worth over GHS2.1 million Video Reverend Obofour to launch 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom worth over GHS2.1 million
Fishing in Ghana: Prampram fisherfolk back government fishing ban Fishing in Ghana Prampram fisherfolk back government fishing ban
Defiance: Ashaiman traders back on the streets after deadly accident on Thursday Defiance Ashaiman traders back on the streets after deadly accident on Thursday

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Stacy: Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried Rest In Peace Stacy Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried
Free SHS: Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns Free SHS Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns
Health Risk: Drinking palm wine poses health risk - Prof Frimpong Boateng Health Risk Drinking palm wine poses health risk - Prof Frimpong Boateng



Top Articles

1 Murder Trial Tamale students sentenced to death by hangingbullet
2 Porn Star Ghanaian pastor caught in adult video with married womanbullet
3 Cyber Crime 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank transferbullet
4 Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with...bullet
5 Humour 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny town...bullet
6 Profane Names Check out the stories behind "Testicles are...bullet
7 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled...bullet
8 Video Reverend Obofour to launch 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom...bullet
9 Investigation Anas to release video on syndicate behind...bullet
10 Military Pack US exposes NDC over military basebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road
In Brong-Ahafo Region Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road
Allow under-40s to contest presidency – Kotei Dzani
Aspirations People under 40 should be allowed to contest for President - Kotei Dzane
Redevelopment €93m approved for Kumasi Central Market
Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike
Doctors Strike Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike