This was revealed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 17th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

According to Akufo-Addo samples of 10,061 passengers went through a mandatory airport COVID test.

He also revealed that 16 out of the 23 airlines that operated in Kotoka prior to its closure have, again, commenced flights to and from Accra.

Mr. Akufo-Addo also justified the much-criticized cost of $150 per passenger mandatory airport test.

“Even though the cost of one hundred and fifty United States dollars (US$150) per passenger, for the mandatory airport COVID test, has been criticized in certain quarters, the value of the test in its speed, accuracy, and savings for passengers, who no longer have to bear the cost of the 14-day mandatory quarantine in hotels, has been clearly established,” he said.

Ghana opened its air borders to international traffic as the government continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions to curb the further outbreak of the pandemic.

All passengers coming to Ghana by air are required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test to check the importation of the virus.

Every passenger who arrives in the country must also possess proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test.