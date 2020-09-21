According to him, the Free SHS policy is tremendously improving lives and transforming society.

He urged Ghanaians to protect the policy when they go to the polls to cast their ballot in the December 7 general elections.

He added that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot be trusted with the Free Senior High School programme, considering their past vehement opposition to the policy by the NDC.

He has asked parents not to allow the NDC to "take your child's future away."

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Free SHS is improving lives, transforming societies and empowering our youth across this great nation - let’s protect our progress by giving the NPP #4MoreToDoMore for our youth. Don't let NDC take your child's future away. #SaveFreeSHS #VoteForNPP."