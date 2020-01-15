"People in the Zongo's appreciate the good work that this government has done in our various communities since we came into office, the Free Education has cut poverty down, and we are most grateful," Mustapha said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"We also know that the government has revived the National Health Insurance and we are enjoying it again. And we are also building Astro turfs in various Zongo’s to ensure we develop various football talents to help the nation," he added.

Mustapha Hamid

He believes the Free SHS policy has been one of the efficient ways to find an antidote to a high rate of unemployment.

According to him, apart from making senior high school education accessible to several thousand more Ghanaian children in the Zongo Communities, the Free SHS policy also has financial benefits for parents.