This is to help reduce further escalation of the Coronavirus infection rate in the country.

He said: "All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols."

According to him, Ghana's borders by land and sea will remain closed to human traffic until further notice.

He has urged Ghanaians to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols during the Christmas festivities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President made the appeal during his 20th national address on the pandemic on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He, therefore, urged the public to continue to wash their hands, wear face masks, and observe social distancing protocols.

"Until then, and with barely a week to the Christmas festivities, which bring in its wake family reunions, parties, and many social and religious gatherings, I urge all of us to err on the side of caution and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols no matter where we find ourselves," he added.