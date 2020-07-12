This comes after 414 new infections were recorded, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports on its website.
The country’s COVID-19 death toll, however, remains at 135 while recovered and discharged patients are 19,831.
READ ALSO: 5 immigration officers interdicted for illegally helping foreigners to enter Ghana
The GHS also confirmed that 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020, with the Greater Accra region recording the most infections.
Below is the regional breakdown of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases:
Greater Accra Region – 13,302
Ashanti Region – 5,150
Western Region – 2,128
Central Region – 1,110
Eastern Region – 911
Volta Region – 387
Upper East Region – 282
Bono East Region – 201
Northern Region – 186
Western North Region – 173
Oti Region – 115
Bono Region – 107
Upper West Region – 70
Ahafo Region – 66
Savannah Region – 51
North East Region – 9