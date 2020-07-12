This comes after 414 new infections were recorded, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports on its website.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll, however, remains at 135 while recovered and discharged patients are 19,831.

The GHS also confirmed that 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020, with the Greater Accra region recording the most infections.

Below is the regional breakdown of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases:

Greater Accra Region – 13,302

Ashanti Region – 5,150

Western Region – 2,128

Central Region – 1,110

Eastern Region – 911

Volta Region – 387

Upper East Region – 282

Bono East Region – 201

Northern Region – 186

Western North Region – 173

Oti Region – 115

Bono Region – 107

Upper West Region – 70

Ahafo Region – 66

Savannah Region – 51

North East Region – 9