A statement from the NPP’s campaign team for the 2020 polls said all party communicators must desist from attacking the personality of their political opponents.

The team said no communicator should refer to an opponent’s ethnicity, gender or religion during the campaigning.

Minister for Zongo Development, Mustapha Hamid

“The President of the Republic of Ghana and presidential candidate of the NPP and the 2020 campaign team, wish to remind its faithfuls, that the party’s philosophy of positive engagement still holds valid,” the statement said.

“We therefore urge all who speak for, or purport to speak for the party to refrain from attacking political opponents. We specifically ask that no reference should ever be made to opponents’ ethnicity, religion or gender.”

Read the full statement below:

CAMPAIGN ON OUR RECORD- NPP CAMPAIGN TEAM TO COMMUNICATORS

We shall campaign on our record and win. Indeed, there is enough to speak about with regard to our record. We cannot beat our opponents in the politics of calumny. Let us therefore refrain.

SGN.

HON. DR. MUSTAPHA ABDUL-HAMID

DEPUTY MANAGER

NPP 2020 CAMPAIGN TEAM