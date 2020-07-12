The suspects were arrested earlier this week for failing to adhere to the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

The new E.I. makes it an offence for one to step into public without wearing face masks or face shields.

File Photo

Persons who fail to comply with the directive could be convicted to a fine of up to GHc60,000 or could face jail time.

However, only one out of the 57 accused persons, who had been admitted to bail, appeared before the court during a first hearing on Friday.

Dailymailgh reports that presiding judge Kwaku Ansah threatened to order their arrest should they fail to appear in the next hearing.

The case was subsequently adjourned to July 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Boadu, said the Police will not spare anyone who flouts the COVID-19 protocols.

“We mounted a search at the Mampong Township and we picked 38 people; 26 males and 12 females. Yesterday, we continued the same operation and we picked up 19 people; five females and 14 males,” he is quoted as saying.

“The message I have for the community is that COVID-19 is real and so let’s all try to ensure that we don’t infect others or infect ourselves," he added.