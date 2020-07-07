This brings the nation’s confirmed coronavirus cases to 21,077 with 4,878 active cases.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 16,070 more people have recovered/discharged as at 3rd July 2020.

The death toll however has risen to 129 with 7 recorded deaths.

Check the regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 11,508

Ashanti Region - 4,534

Western Region - 1,846

Central Region - 992

Eastern Region - 835

Volta Region - 369

Upper East Region - 278

Northern Region - 137

Bono East Region - 139

Western North Region - 154

Oti Region - 112

Upper West Region - 55

Savannah Region - 46

Ahafo Region - 26

Bono Region - 38

North East Region - 8