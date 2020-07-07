This brings the nation’s confirmed coronavirus cases to 21,077 with 4,878 active cases.
According to the Ghana Health Service, 16,070 more people have recovered/discharged as at 3rd July 2020.
The death toll however has risen to 129 with 7 recorded deaths.
Check the regional breakdown below:
Greater Accra Region – 11,508
Ashanti Region - 4,534
Western Region - 1,846
Central Region - 992
Eastern Region - 835
Volta Region - 369
Upper East Region - 278
Northern Region - 137
Bono East Region - 139
Western North Region - 154
Oti Region - 112
Upper West Region - 55
Savannah Region - 46
Ahafo Region - 26
Bono Region - 38
North East Region - 8