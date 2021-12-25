RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Ghanaians without nose mask won't join 'trotro'

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has issued a directive that effective today, Saturday, December 25, 2021, all persons who do not wear nose masks will not be allowed to access any public transport service in the region.

Trotro
The directive is to ensure the pragmatic steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and persons will also not be allowed to access public facilities without the nose mask.

All beaches in the region are to remain closed to the public during the Christmas and new year festivities.

The measures were taken at the Regional Security Council on Friday, December 24, 2012, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister said: "We entreat all churches in particular, where people will gather for Christmas services, to provide for strict COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of a nose mask, washing of hands under running water, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distance."

Currently, Ghana has recorded 3,365 active COVID-19 cases, with the total case count now 134,555 and 129,921 recoveries while 1,269 died from the virus.

