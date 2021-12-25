COVID-19: Ghanaians without nose mask won't join 'trotro'

All beaches in the region are to remain closed to the public during the Christmas and new year festivities.

The measures were taken at the Regional Security Council on Friday, December 24, 2012, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister said: "We entreat all churches in particular, where people will gather for Christmas services, to provide for strict COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of a nose mask, washing of hands under running water, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distance."