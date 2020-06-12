The number of recoveries have also risen to 3,921 with deaths at 48.
This means the country currently has 6,887 active cases across all the regions.
Below is a regional breakdown of the cases.
Greater Accra Region - 6,791
Ashanti Region - 1,905
Western Region - 874
Central Region - 539
Volta Region - 212
Eastern Region - 204
Upper East Region - 128
Western North Region - 79
Oti Region - 47
Northern Region - 37
Upper West Region - 22
Bono East Region - 13
North East Region - 2
Savannah Region - 1
Bono Region - 1
Ahafo Region - 1