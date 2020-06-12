The number of recoveries have also risen to 3,921 with deaths at 48.

This means the country currently has 6,887 active cases across all the regions.

Below is a regional breakdown of the cases.

Greater Accra Region - 6,791

Ashanti Region - 1,905

Western Region - 874

Central Region - 539

Volta Region - 212

Eastern Region - 204

Upper East Region - 128

Western North Region - 79

Oti Region - 47

Northern Region - 37

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 13

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 1