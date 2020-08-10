Nine more deaths have taken the total fatality toll to 215 and the number of recoveries has increased to 38,330.

This means the active caseload has fallen to 2,458.

According to the Ghana Health Service, six patients are currently in critical condition.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 20,491

Ashanti Region – 10,251

Western Region – 2,801

Eastern Region – 1,923

Central Region – 1,721

Bono East Region – 660

Volta Region – 622

Western North Region – 568

Northern Region – 454

Bono Region – 439

Ahafo Region – 428

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9