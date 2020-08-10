Nine more deaths have taken the total fatality toll to 215 and the number of recoveries has increased to 38,330.
This means the active caseload has fallen to 2,458.
READ MORE: 120 Ghanaian nurses ready to be exported to Barbados
According to the Ghana Health Service, six patients are currently in critical condition.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 20,491
Ashanti Region – 10,251
Western Region – 2,801
Eastern Region – 1,923
Central Region – 1,721
Bono East Region – 660
Volta Region – 622
Western North Region – 568
Northern Region – 454
Bono Region – 439
Ahafo Region – 428
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9