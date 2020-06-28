The following incentives for the frontline health workers are exemption from the payment of tax on their employment emoluments, a daily allowance of GH¢150 payable to those undertaking contact tracing, an additional allowance of 50% of their basic salary per month, and insurance package, with an assured sum of GH¢350,000.

In his 13th update nationwide address on Sunday, June 28, 2020, he announced that the packages will cover July, August, and September as well.

"I announced an incentive package to motivate and express appreciation to all health workers for April, May, and June. I am happy to announce that I have decided to extend the incentive package for health workers for another three months. This means that all health workers will pay no income taxes for the next three months. ie. July, August, and September. Again all frontline health workers as defined by the ministry of health will continue to receive an additional allowance of 50 percent of their basic salary for the next three months. ie. July, August, and September," he noted.

He said issues with the packages as earlier announced for the past three m, months have been resolved with the rollout of the payment plan to begin soon.

"I know the implementation of this for April, April May June, has been fraught with some challenges cause mainly by the protracted issue of who qualifies as a front line health worker in this context. I have however been assured that all the challenges have been resolved for payment to be affected by the end of June," he added.